LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tickets will soon go on sale for an upcoming laugh-fest in North Little Rock in May.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the Little Rock Comedy Festival will take place at 8 p.m. on May 4. The event will feature the comedy stylings of Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy and Tony Roberts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $63, $79, $103 and $129 plus fees. Tickets are limited to eight per household and are available through Ticketmaster.

All four comics have a long performance history, including a long list of television and movie appearances, including appearances on BET’s ComicView and Def Comedy Jam.

Comedy shows planned for Simmons Bank Arena include Jeff Dunham on Dec. 29 and Katt Williams on March 23. The Harlem Globetrotters, with their unique athletic comedy, are scheduled for Feb. 1.