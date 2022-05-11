LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tuesday night was a big night for plant-based foods and the Little Rock chef who won Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet”.

Chef Alicia Watson who operates the meal-to-go service, “Vito and Vera” in Little Rock will have the opportunity to bring her plant-based restaurant dream to life after winning the top spot on the show.

“I am humbled that I was able to rep my grandparents, my vision and be an advocate for all the plant-based folks out there,” Watson posted on social media.

Chef Alicia now gets a $250,000 investment from celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian to open her dream restaurant.