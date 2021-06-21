Lil Baby joins artists returning to tour with August stop at Simmons Bank Arena

FILE – Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Rapper Lil Baby has been named artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of Lil Baby will be able to see the award-winning rapper in the Natural State later this summer.

The Lil Baby & Friends tour comes to the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, August 7. Tickets go on sale Friday morning.

The “Drip Too Hard” singer is the latest of a number of acts coming to the area this summer. Other events coming to the venue range from Disney on Ice and Blippi the Musical to a WWE Smackdown live show to the Greatest Hits of Foreigner.

For ticket prices and more details, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.