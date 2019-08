Host Leslie Jones speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y (WNBC) – Leslie Jones is leaving “Saturday Night Live” according to The Hollywood Reporter and multiple other media reports.

Jones, who has been a featured performer with the show for the past five seasons, opted to depart show to focus on her upcoming feature film projects and Netflix comedy special.

Emmy winner Kate McKinnon has also reportedly signed a new deal to continue with the show.