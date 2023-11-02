NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle has joined the lineup of artists bringing tour concerts to the Little Rock metro next year.

The two-time Grammy-Award-winning artist is set to bring “The Kaleidoscope Tour” to the Simmons Bank Arena Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m., along with special guest Blessing Offor, Victory Boyd, and Ellie Holcomb on select dates.

Presales are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 7 before general tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 10 a.m.

The latest concert announcements at the arena include Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Cody Johnson, Stevie Nicks, Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and many more.

To purchase tickets for the Lauren Daigle and others, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.