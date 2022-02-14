NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time in over four years, comedian Kevin Hart is setting out on a new tour, making a stop in the Little Rock metro this summer.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Hart will bring his Reality Check Tour to the arena on Aug. 6.

Hart expressed his excitement of going on tour and teases a good night of laughs, saying “There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins.”

“I am hype as s– to go back out on tour. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest,” he added.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $35.50 to $128.50.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.