NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kenny Chesney will be performing at Simmons Bank Arena April 22.

Chesney’s “I Go Back Tour” will be hitting North Little Rock along with three-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini also performing at the arena with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hailed as “The King of the Road” by the Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the Los Angeles Times, Chesney has made Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts for the last 14 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.