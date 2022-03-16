LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The biggest hit song of the year has a good chance of coming from an Arkansan.

NBC’s new show “American Song Contest” will premiere on Monday night, with one of the competing songs coming from a Little Rock native.

Kelsey Lamb was born and raised in Little Rock but now lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is representing the state of Arkansas, with her song competing against artists from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington D.C.

The show is the American version of one of the longest-running international television competitions, Eurovision.

Lamb’s song will go up against other notable artists such as Jewel, Michael Bolton, Sisqo, and Macy Gray.

“What makes Arkansas different for me, is the people. Everyone is so kind and welcoming,” Lamb said. “Every time I go back home, whether it’s my hometown or traveling throughout the state, you just feel at home in Arkansas – and that’s my favorite thing about it.”

Lamb will be debuting her uniquely American song in the premiere song contest this Monday at 7 p.m. on KARK.