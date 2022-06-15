LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The addition of an R&B concert was announced on Wednesday coming to First Security Amphitheater’s summer line-up.

Keith Sweat, Babyface and Jody Watley will be bringing their hot summer jams to the First Security stage at 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders will be able to enter the amphitheater at 4:30 p.m., while gates for general ticket holders will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale today through riverconcerts.com or ticketmaster.com.

River Concerts also announced that they will be offering a NO FEES sale now through June 19th on all shows taking place at First Security Amphitheater this season.