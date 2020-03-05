Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new single about fiancé Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry has used her new music video to reveal she is pregnant and expeting her first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

In her new single, "Never Worn White," the pop star revealed a baby bump while singing about her love for Bloom.

(NBC) — Katy Perry revealed she is pregnant in the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White,” which was released overnight Wednesday.

The pop star showed off her baby bump throughout the music video in which she sings about her deep love for fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry, 35, later confirmed via social media that she is indeed pregnant.

“omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Perry wrote on Twitter, then adding “or carry around a big purse lol.”

On Instagram Live, Perry said her pregnancy was the “longest secret” she’s had to keep, according to People magazine. In the same livestream, the Grammy-nominated “American Idol” judge said the baby is due over the summer, when she will also be releasing a new album.

The child will be Perry’s first with her longtime partner and now fiancé Bloom. The two were engaged in February 2019.

In “Never Worn White,” Perry wears a white gown as she sings about her desire to marry Bloom, “Cause I’ve never worn white / But I want to get it right / Yeah, I really want to try with you.” (Perry was previously married to actor and comedian Russel Brand, but is rumored to have worn a gray dress to the wedding.)

Perry’s fans will no doubt be excited about the news of the pregnancy and the new album. Her last album “Witness” was released almost four years ago to mixed reviews.