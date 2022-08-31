NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Country music star and award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced his Drunk and Dreaming Tour will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on April 1, 2023.

Brown will be joined on his tour by country artists Dustin Lynch and Locash.

Tickets go on sale September 9 at 10am. Brown’s highly anticipated new album “Different Man” will also be released on September 9.

Pre-sale begins September 6. Registration is available now at KANEBROWNMUSIC.com.

Fans can purchase tickets on TICKETMASTER.com or at the box office.