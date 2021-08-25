Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test at Walmart AMP concert

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jonas Brothers show at the Walmart AMP on October 21 will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken three days prior to the concert.

The Rogers venue has said it would honor artists’ requests for additional COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Jonas Brothers at the AMP on Oct. 21 will require either printed and dated proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken 72 hours prior to the show or printed proof of full vaccination. For info about requirements for this & other shows, visit https://t.co/Uqwwdp8VAF. pic.twitter.com/7HQCjn2LoP — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) August 25, 2021

Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows announced similar requirements at the venue last week.

Venues around the Little Rock area are also seeing more vaccine requirements put in place as COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas.

For more information about COVID-19 protocols for Walmart AMP concerts, visit amptickets.com.