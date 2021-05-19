Jonas Brothers to perform at Walmart AMP in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jonas Brothers are bringing their Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini to Northwest Arkansas.

The trio will perform at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Thursday, October 21.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Jonas Brothers will bring the Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini to the AMP on October 21! Tickets go on Sale Thursday, May 27, at 10am. pic.twitter.com/7Q86nRYhlU — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) May 19, 2021

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. and range from $55 to $499.95 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.