LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A show dedicated to the Man in Black has been added to the 2023-2024 Broadway Season at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Broadway fans can catch “JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience” Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

The show will feature hits from the Arkansas native including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line.” There will also be video from The Johnny Cash TV Show and an on-screen narration from the star’s son, John Carter Cash.

“My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” Cash said. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

This show is one of six appearing at the Robinson Center this year. Other productions include Six, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pretty Woman and Come From Away.

For more information on the shows and tickets, visit CelebrityAttractions.com.