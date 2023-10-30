LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be bringing his Live and In Person Tour to Little Rock in 2024.

Mellencamp announced Monday that the tour will be making a stop at the Robinson Center on April 10.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, and start at $49.50. There will also be V.I.P. packages available.

The concert comes as part of a busy 2024 for the Robinson Center, which also has planned events from comedian Ali Siddiq, as well as Jesus Christ Superstar and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents: Bond & Beyond.

To buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or Mellencamp.com.