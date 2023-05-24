LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas movie fans will have the opportunity to get all the details about a classic 1980s film directly from the source later this year.

The Robinson Performance Hall announced actor John Cusack will host a screening of one of his most popular motion pictures, “Sixteen Candles,”on September 15.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A conversation about his career and the making of the film, according to officials.

The actor will also host a screening of the film and Q&A in northwest Arkansas on October 29 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Robinson Center’s box office.