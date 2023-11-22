LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Q&A and screening in Little Rock with a famous actor has been canceled.

Robinson Center officials said “An Evening with John Cusack” as well as a subsequent screening of “Sixteen Candles” at the Robinson Center set for Dec. 1 has been canceled.

Officials said the event was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The event had initially been set for September but was rescheduled to December.

Organizers said refunds will be issued at the point of purchase and apologize for any inconvenience.

Cusack is still set to host a screening of the film and Q&A in northwest Arkansas on Dec. 3 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center.

Plans remain to schedule Cusack in the future, but no date has been projected.