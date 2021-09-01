Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19

(KTLA) – Joe Rogan, who has been wary of COVID-19 vaccines on his popular podcast, announced Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram video, the podcast host and stand-up comic said he started feeling sick and weary Saturday night when he got home from a series of comedy shows in Florida.

“I just felt just run down,” he said. “Just to be cautious I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on.”

He said he took a coronavirus test Sunday and it came back positive.

Rogan said he took “all kinds of meds,” including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin (a horse dewormer not approved to treat COVID-19), Z-Pak and prednisone. He also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip three days in a row, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether he was vaccinated against the virus. In April, he made comments on his podcast suggesting young people don’t need to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m not an anti-vax person,” he later told Variety. “In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ’em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”

Rogan said he was feeling better Wednesday.

“It is what it is, crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” he said.

Rogan is currently on a national tour for his comedy show, “Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour.” He was scheduled to perform with comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville on Friday but that show and another one in New Orleans have been postponed to October.

Last week, he said on his podcast that he would offer ticket holders to his New York City show refunds if they no longer wish to attend due a vaccine requirement.