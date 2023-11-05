LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Iconic southern rock band JJ Grey & Mofro are bringing their 2024 Olustee Tour to The Hall in Little Rock on March 13.

Since forming in the late 90’s, the band has gained notoriety by playing headlining slots at festivals like New Orleans Jazz Fest, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more.

The show also features support by Memphis-based guitarist Cedric Burnside and singer Judith Hill.

2024’s calendar at The Hall is already filling up quick with the venue also having shows by Blackberry Smoke, comedian Jessica Kirson and Nickel Creek scheduled.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. by visiting LittleRockHall.com.