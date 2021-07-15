Jimmy Buffett coming to Walmart AMP

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of “Escape to Margaritaville” the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced that Jimmy Buffett will perform on Tuesday, September 14.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make a stop at the Walmart AMP as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Life On the Flip Side Tour 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to the Walmart AMP for their first

performance,” says Brian Crowne, vice president of the Walmart AMP. “It will absolutely be 2021’s must-attend party of the year as great music and summer vibes take over the Walmart AMP. You won’t want to miss it!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. There is a limit of eight tickets per customer. You can visit www.amptickets.com for more information and prices.