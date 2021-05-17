Jason Aldean bringing ‘Back in the Saddle’ tour to Walmart AMP in Rogers

PASADENA, CA – JULY 25: Jason Aldean performs during Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour & Jason Aldean’s Burn It Down 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country singer Jason Aldean is bringing his Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on September 9, 2021.

Openers for the tour include HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box office.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” said Aldean. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”