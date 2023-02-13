ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Jason Aldean to its growing 2023 concert slate on Monday.

Aldean will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver as part of his “Highway Desperado Tour.”

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 14 with gates opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 with prices ranging from $44.75-$179.75 plus fees.

New to the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees guests a space in the parking lot across from the venue’s main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Returning to the AMP this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue, and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit AMPTickets.com.