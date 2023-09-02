JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Saturday morning, Main Street in Jacksonville hosted the 10th annual FestiVille.

There were lots of vendors, and many free attractions, including hot air balloon rides.

Tornado damage at Dupree Park moved the party downtown this year.

Brylee Lawson, event coordinator for Jacksonville Parks & Recreation said that the event was moved to Labor Day weekend so families could enjoy a longer weekend together.

“We do this every September, we typically have it at the end of September, but we moved it up to Labor Day weekend so people could come out with their families and enjoy the long weekend.

This year’s FestiVille featured a wide array of food from kettle corn and turkey legs to Italian ice and smoked peach cobbler.