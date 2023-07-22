LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts have announced that filmmaker Craig Brewer will be screening two of his hit movies in the Natural State in August.

On Friday August 11, there will be a screening of the film Hustle & Flow at the AMFA at 501 E. Ninth St a 6 p.m. with a q&a with Brewer to follow the screening.

“I’m really looking forward to making the trip down I-40 because there’s a connective tissue in the DIY aesthetic of Little Rock and Memphis,” Brewer said. “I’m looking forward to meeting some of the up-and-coming Arkansas filmmakers who are out there making things happen on their own. It is possible to make your own path and tell authentic stories. I’ll be talking about how I did it and hopefully that will inspire more Southern storytellers.”

Saturday August 12 there will be a screening of Brewer’s film The Poor & Hungry at 7 p.m. and a q&a with Brewer will also follow the screening.

Brewer will also be hosting a writing and directing workshop on Saturday from 4-5:30 p.m.

To buy tickets, or learn more about the Arkansas Cinema Society, visit them online at ArkansasCinemaSociety.com.