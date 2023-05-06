LOUISVILLE, KY. – Spectators, racers, jockeys, trainers and owners are gearing up at Churchill Downs for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. For those placing their bets in Arkansas, here is how to watch the races.

NBC is the home for the 149th Kentucky Derby and will be available for streaming and coverage Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For those not in Louisville, a stream will be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

HISTORY OF THE KENTUCKY DERBY

According to the derby’s officials, Churchill Downs is the world’s most legendary racetrack and has conducted thoroughbred racing continuously since 1875.

The traditions leading up to “The Run for the Roses” include sipping mint juleps, donning a beautiful hat and joining fellow race fans in singing “My Old Kentucky Home.”

ARKANSAS RACING

According to Oaklawn Racing and Gaming, nine Oaklawn-raced horses are scheduled to run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. This will be a record number of Oaklawn-raced horses for the Hot Springs racing track.

If no horse scratches, Oaklawn-raced starters will hold 45 percent of the 20-horse field, the most of any track where horses started this racing season, according to Oaklawn.