LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whether it’s Barbie, Ninja Turtles or Blue Beetle, Sunday is the time to catch up on box office releases at just $4.

Many theaters across the U.S. are celebrating the second annual National Cinema Day with $4 tickets on Sunday Aug. 27, and that’s no different in central Arkansas.

Movie Tavern in Little Rock is offering the $4 admission on any movie and $3 hot dogs, regular-sized fountain drinks and Samuel Adams seasonal beer.

The Cinemark theaters in Little Rock, Conway and Benton are joining in on the celebration and offering $1 off any size popcorn, soda or candy as well.

AMC Chenal 9 Theater in Little Rock is selling $5 small popcorn combos on top of the cheaper movie tickets.

On top of the $4 tickets, the Regal McCain Mall Cinema in North Little Rock is offering a $4 small popcorn and small soda combo.

The event was started by the Cinema Foundation which, according to its site, is an industry-wide nonprofit that “uses data and collaboration to promote and expand the cinema industry.”

According to the Associated Press, the event turned into the highest-attended day of the year for many theaters last year. It’s also used as a way for studios to get audiences interested in their fall lineups with new trailers.

To see more participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org.