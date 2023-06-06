NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hot Wheels fans should get ready for a good time because the monster trucks are making their way to the Little Rock metro this fall.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Simmons Bank Arena for three performances on Oct. 21-22. Fans will experience their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark.

The show times for Saturday, Oct. 21 are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show time for Sunday, Oct. 22 is 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $34 to $54. Kids ages 2-12 can receive discounts.

For more information on events at Simmons Bank Arena, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.