HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Live music is making its return to downtown Hot Springs this summer.

The Bridge Street Live Entertainment District, which recently hosted concerts from Foghat and Sugar Ray, will feature a series of free concerts every Thursday in June.

“We have four great bands and a DJ scheduled to bring free family-friendly block-party entertainment to Hot Springs,” Visit Hot Springs marketing director Bill Solleder said. “We’ll have live music, food and drink vendors and other vendors selling T-shirts and other merchandise in a secure environment. And did I mention that the concerts are free?”

The concert series features a wide array of genres and styles, including this list of scheduled performances:

June 2 – The Party Jammers

June 9 – Larry McCray

June 16 – Texas Hill

June 23 – Big Dam Horns

June 30 – DJ Kramer

Each evening the entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. The events will be confined to an area immediately surrounding Bridge Street and alcoholic beverages are available to those 21 and older.

Fans are invited to bring their own folding chairs, but no coolers will be permitted and dogs must be on a leash.

For more details on the concert series, head to HotSprings.org.