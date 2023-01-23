Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees clouts a towering home run in this undated photo. (AP Photo)

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. – A statue of one of the greatest baseball players of all time is going up in Hot Springs.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said a bronze statue of Babe Ruth will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at the main entrance to Hot Springs’ Majestic Park baseball complex.

Ruth’s grandson Tom Stevens will attend the statue’s dedication.

The unveiling coincides with the 128th anniversary of Ruth’s birth.

Ruth, one of the sport’s great sluggers, played in the Hot Springs park during the early years of his career. He is remembered for hitting a legendary 570-foot home run during a spring training game. The ball traveled across Whittington Avenue and landed in a pond at the alligator park.

Ruth returned to Hot Springs many times throughout his career to take the cure and enjoy area attractions.

The statue will be the third bronze statue of Ruth in the world, the two others being at Camden Yards in Baltimore and the second in Japan. The sculpture was created by Pennsylvania sculptor Chad Fisher and funded by Hot Springs residents Dr. Robert Muldoon, M.D. and the Hamby Family in honor of the late Daniel B. Hamby Jr. and Lee Beasley.