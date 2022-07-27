Bernard Allison is set to perform at the Hot Springs Big Steam Blues and Roots Music Festival Sept. 24

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Blues are coming to Hot Springs this fall.

The Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival has announced its lineup for the 4:30 – 10 p.m. Sept. 23 – 24 event at the Hill Wheatley Plaza in downtown Hot Springs. The weekend event will feature blues and R&B music.

Headliners will be Anthony Gomes on Friday night and Bernard Allison on Saturday, each preceded by a lineup of performers. Friday will include Trey & Jason, Port City Blues Society Players and Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain. The acts will be followed by guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Gomes, known for high-energy stage performance.

Saturday will feature Tullie Brae, Akeem Kemp, and Chad Marshall Band before Allison takes the downtown stage. Allison is a second-generation musician, having learned his craft from his father, and has been playing professionally since 1983 when he was 18 years old.

The festival is free to attend, lawn chairs are recommended, but VIP tickets with premium seating are available. Organizers are asking for volunteers and sponsors to help with the event.