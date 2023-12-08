HOT SPRINGS, Ark – Many Arkansans were off to the races at Oaklawn on Friday.

The 2023-2024 horse racing season has the largest purse in Oaklawn’s history at $60 million across a record 66 race days ending on May 4.

“More races, more money, more excitement, more fun, more food. Everything you could want you know we’ve got more of it,” Oaklawn Media Team Member Sophie Fleischner said.

There’s a new track announcer and a new paddock analyst who used to be a Churchill Downs winning jockey herself. She is also Australian.

“It’s like Christmas started today,” Fleischner added.

There wasn’t any snow but was a little precipitation. While some fans used it to enjoy the food and games inside, super fans say neither rain, snow, nor bad luck will keep them away from front seats.

“It’s fun to watch these horses run,” Ricky Johnson of Greenbrier said.

Johnson said he’s come to Oaklawn a handful of times each season, but he’s never been on opening day. According to Oaklawn, there’s never been a better time to start.

“It don’t matter if I win money or not,” Johnson said. “I mean if you come down here and you like to watch horses run, this is the place to be.”

There were 10 races Friday and there will be 10 races Saturday when visitors can get two corned beef sandwiches and a soft drink for just $1. Gates open at 11 a.m.

A racing schedule for the season can be found at Oaklawn.com.