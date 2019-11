NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Doobie Brothers have added a stop in Arkansas to their 50th anniversary tour.

The Simmons Bank Arena performance on October 12, 2020 is one of 23 additional dates that were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 18 that Michael McDonald will be joining the group on a North American tour. The concert will begin at 7:15 p.m.