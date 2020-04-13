Hit music competition show ‘Songland’ returns tonight on KARK

(NBC) — Songwriting competition “Songland” returns tonight for its sophomore season. Just like the songwriters looking for a break on the show, “Songland” had to prove itself in Season One.

Unknowns got to collaborate with a trio of stellar writer/producers: Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally competing to create hit songs for big-name acts. That formula that scored with viewers and stars.

“When Julia Michaels and HER, who don’t need a song from anybody, say ‘I want to do Songland,’ that tells you all you need to know,” Tedder says.

They’re just some of the artists enlisted for season two. Tonight kicks off with Lady Antebellum.

“They came ready to find their next big hit, and I believe they did,” McAnnally says.

Watch “Songland” tonight at 10 p.m. right after an all-new two hour “The Voice” at 8 p.m., for a full night of family entertainment.

About “Songland”

“Songland” serves as a destination for music’s biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the season two premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to five-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio, Lady Antebellum, and a panel of chart-topping music producers.

The series takes an inside look at the creative process and provides one talented winner per episode the priceless opportunity to have their song recorded for a global audience by the chart-topping artists featured in their show.

In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by the panel as producers engage in a lively discussion about ways to creatively adapt them to better fit the style and sensibility of the recording artist of the week.

After the performances, the mega-recording artist will choose three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pair them each with the producer best suited to perfect their song. In the studio, the songs will take shape in unexpected ways as the songwriter and producer duos work together to win over the recording artist. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released as the top artist’s next single.

“Songland” is a show that gives songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talents regardless of where they come from or what their day job might be. The series is looking for submissions from people of all walks of life from up-and-coming songwriters and music students, to stay at home moms, bartenders, and school teachers. For those interested in appearing on “Songland,” please go to https://www.songlandcasting.com/coming-soon.php.

Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music’s most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Jonas Brothers, Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the guest recording artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by the artist and released for a global audience the same night.