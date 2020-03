NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Hip Hop in the Rock, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Simmons Bank Arena has postponed due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus – COVID – 19.

The rescheduled date will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates.

We wholeheartedly appreciate your support during this difficult time.

Thank you for your understanding.