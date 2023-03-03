LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A University of Arkansas at Monticello graduate student is now facing a big decision: Hollywood or medical school?

Morgan Harrington, 23, a fifth-year college rodeo competitor and biochemistry graduate student at UAM, is now adding supporting character in a movie to her resume.

In a release on Thursday, UAM officials call Harrington a competitor by heart. In 2022 her competitiveness put her up against over 22,000 other women auditioning for a rodeo-themed movie and she stood out among the crowd enough to land the role.

In the film “Heart of a Champion”, Harrington plays 14-year-old Madison Farnsworth, a talented, rich, barrel racer and villain to the lead character. Although, her friends would describe her as a “nice” girl, Harrington was excited to play the character, according to the press release.

“It was so fun to play the mean girl,” Harrington said.

Harrington grew up around horses in the small town of Casa, Arkansas, and she is no stranger to rodeo-crowds and performing. As a real-life barrel racer and breakaway roper, her authentic experience helped her land the role, according to the release.

Aside from acting, Harrington has also been accepted into medical school to start classes this summer in the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine at Fort Smith, but said she is focusing on acting and getting back to competing at the moment.

The family film is currently in select theaters and can be purchased or rented from Amazon Prime, YouTube movies or on Apple TV.