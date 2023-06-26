LITTLE ROCK, ark. – This weekend National Finals for the Junior High Rodeo Association wrapped up in Perry, Georgia.

Be proud Arkansas, out of 1,146 cowboys and cowgirls from the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Australia, some of the best in the nation are all from the Natural State.

The top finishers from the Arkansas Junior High School Rodeo Association are Cash Colclasure & Reid Breedlove 15th in the nation for team roping.

Cayde Andrews finished 9th in the nation for breakaway roping. Reese Breedlove finished 6th in the nation in barrel racing.

They’ve been in Perry Georgia all week and weekend, nationals just wrapped up and they are heading home after a long season traveling and competing statewide.

Now they get a break, High School Nationals starts in late July in Gillette Wyoming. Then they are all back at it in September.

Come out and support these Arkansas athletes when things kick off for the 2023-24 season in September.