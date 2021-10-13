Harry Styles announces November show at Simmons Bank Arena

FILE – In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. “Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Harry Styles is coming to the Little Rock metro.

Officials with Simmons Bank Arena announced Styles is bringing Love On Tour show to North Little Rock on November 24.

Fans will see the multi-platinum singer showcasing hits from the FINE LINE album on the tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas in September

The show will have some COVID-19 related requirements for fans. Concert-goers will have to have either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. Kids under 12 will be able to attend the show with a negative COVID-19 test, and masks will be required for the audience.

Styles is just the latest major show announcement for Simmons Bank Arena. Earlier this week the venue announced a tour stop for country music legend Reba McEntire, and there are dates on its calendar for everything from Jeff Dunham and JoJo Siwa to George Strait and Elton John.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale for the show on October 21, with prices ranging from $39.50 to $169.50.

To see more details on the stop, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.