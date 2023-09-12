NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Harlem Globetrotters announced that Arkansas will be a stop on their 2024 World Tour.

Record-breaking basketball stars like Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch and many more are making their way back to Simmons Bank Arena Feb. 1 with a showtime set for 7 p.m. against the Washington Generals.

This year, the team announced its partnership with Spalding, which officials say they hope enhances the game experience for fans. This partnership also gives fans the opportunity to take home official Harlem Globetrotters themed basketballs on game day.

Tickets for the slam-dunk extravaganza go on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The starting ticket price is set for $32 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

A Magic Pass is also available for purchase for an addition $25. According to event organizers this gives attendees pre-game and post-game interactions with the players.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase, but for those wanting nine or more tickets group discounts are available by emailing mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com.