LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their nationally known show to Simmons Bank Arena.

Shane “Scooter” Christensen with the Globetrotters stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the show next week.

The show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets start at $27.

The North Little Rock stop is part of the Globetrotters 2023 World Tour. Founded in 1926 with its first game in 1927, the team has a 97-year history.

For more information on tickets and the show, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.