NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedy and athleticism meet when the Harlem Globetrotters bring their unique brand of basketball to Simmons Bank Arena.

The Globetrotters announced they will be at Simmons Bank Arena on April 7 for a 7:30 p.m. game against long-time and long-suffering foes the Washington Generals. Tickets start at $27 up to $113, plus service charges, with a 5:30 to 6 p.m. Magic Pass for $25 from Ticketmaster or the arena box office.

The North Little Rock stop is part of the Globetrotters 2023 World Tour. Founded in 1926 with its first game in 1927, the team has a 97-year history.