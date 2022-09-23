LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend.

On Friday, the Spa-Con Comic & Pop Culture Convention will kick off in Hot Springs at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will go from Friday to Sunday. Also happening Friday is the 2022 Festiville in Jacksonville. The two-day event is a community-based celebration that will be held at Dupree Park.

If you are looking to enjoy the arts Friday, the M2 Gallery located on Main Street is hosting their new show M2 EXP: The M2 Experience. Gallery owner Mac Murphy said the show will feature multimedia areas and installations. The art gallery will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sherwood Fest will kick off Saturday at the Sherwood Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fest will include more than 50 food and regular vendors. Other activities will include a disc golf tournament, rides and live entertainment. The event is free to the public.

Looking to enjoy a cooking competition? The BBQ smokers and grills will be fired up at the 3rd annual RibFest in Little Rock. The competition will be Saturday at the St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. Competition officials said that smokers will fire up at 9 a.m. and doors will open to the public at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children aged 6-12.

Comedic influencer Nurse Blake will be at The Hall in Little Rock for two shows. The first show will begin at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. The second show will begin at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $44.50.

To stay on top of all the happenings in central Arkansas, check out our Community Events Calendar.