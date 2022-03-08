LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music Hall of Famer and icon Hank Williams Jr. is coming to North Little Rock this summer.

Hank and all his rowdy friends will be making a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday August 5 as part of a limited run of 2022 tour dates.

“It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters,” Williams Jr. said in a release “We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”

The announcement comes as just the latest of a string of country music icons coming to North Little Rock, including George Strait, Alabama, Tracy Lawrence, Chris Stapleton and Reba McEntire.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at SimmonsBankArena.com or HankJr.com.