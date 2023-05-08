NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ryder and the PAW Patrol gang are making their way back to the Simmons Bank Arena this September.

PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite will have four live shows at the arena. The first two shows will be Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The last two shows will be Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $49.

Fans will also have a chance to take pictures with the characters with VIP packages, starting at $129.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.