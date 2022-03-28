NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm announced that their 2022 tour with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar will include a stop at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, August 10, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Halestorm last performed at the Walmart AMP as an opening act for Godsmack in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1, and range from $35 to $79.50 plus applicable fees. Get your tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. On May 6, the band will release their fifth full-length studio album, Back From The Dead.