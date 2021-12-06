Hairspray the musical coming to Robinson Center in March

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Hairspray” is coming to Little Rock.

The musical comedy will make a four-show stop at Robinson Center March 4-6, with tickets going on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

The production is based on the 1988 cult-classic John Waters film of the same name. The musical version went on to also become a 2007 film starring John Travolta.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and ‘Hairspray’ is even more relevant than 20 years ago when it first burst onto the scene,” Director Jack O’Brien said. “With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable Nina West (from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!”

To purchase tickets, visit the Robinson Center Box Office, call 501-244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at $36.