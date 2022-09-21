LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Grammy-winning musician and performer has been added to Little Rock’s LITFest bill.

LITFest organizers announced Wednesday that Ashanti, a musical award winner with several albums and acting roles to her credit, would be its headliner for an Oct. 8 show. Her performance will take place at 7 p.m. in the Robinson Center Music Hall. Recording artist J. Howell will be the show opener.

Tickets are $35 and go on sale Sept. 22 through Ticketmaster.

LITFest is the first of what is hoped to be an annual Little Rock music, art and technology festival and will run Oct. 6 through 9. Festival organizers have already begun rolling out the names of music acts and events, including panel discussions, food trucks, family events and musical performances throughout the city.

Organizers state that additional artists and events will be announced soon.

Ashanti’s music includes hit songs such as her collaboration with Fat Joe on “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule on “Always on Time.” Her hit single “Foolish” spent 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, spending 10 weeks at number one and selling more than 2 million copies. She has six studio albums, including her self-titled debut album, which was certified triple platinum and earned her a Grammy in 2003 for Best Contemporary R&B album.

J. Howell is an R&B artist whose hit singles “Talk,” “Deserve,” and “Faithful” have charted on the Billboard Adult R&B charts. His debut album Red Room also includes the hit “Something About Ya,” which charted on the Billboard/Urban Mainstream. His music has totaled more than 34 million streams worldwide.