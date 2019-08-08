Glen Campbell museum, venue set to open in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A museum featuring the life of country music legend Glen Campbell is set to open in downtown Nashville.

The Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage will be at the corner of Broadway and Second Avenue and feature 4,000 square feet of never-before-seen artifacts from his early years on the farm in Arkansas through his climb to super-stardom, according to a press release.

Guests will experience immersive and interactive displays showcasing different stages of Campbell’s life and career as a studio musician in The Wrecking Crew (Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Beach Boys and others), the singer of many hit records (“Gentle On My Mind,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights”) and as a star of television and film (The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, True Grit, I’ll Be Me).

At night, the museum will reportedly transform into The Rhinestone Stage – a live music venue. National and local touring acts can host intimate performances at the venue.

“I am thrilled that Glen’s musical legacy will be preserved and celebrated in such a beautiful and enduring way. The museum is sure to inspire countless musicians and music lovers while continuing to entertain his lifelong fans and share his amazing gifts with generations to come. It’s with a big heart and sincere gratitude that we share Glen’s memories and cherished personal possessions with his fans and the world,” said Kim Campbell, Glen’s wife of 34 years.

The museum is set to open in early 2020. Click here for more information.

