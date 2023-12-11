Christmas day is almost here, which means it’s almost time for families to gather around the table for a good holiday dinner.

MasterChef finalist Jennifer Maune joined Arkansas Today with her take on a traditional Christmas meal.

Maune said one of her children’s favorite dishes is lemon pepper rosemary pork roast served with roasted potatoes and glazed carrots. She said she used the seasonings from her seasoning line, which will go on sale Tuesday.

Maune, who represented the South region, finished MasterChef in the Top 3 on the show’s 13th season. In addition to releasing her seasoning line, the Little Rock native said she has plans to open a restaurant and release a cookbook.

To see the full recipe and other holiday meals, visit JenniferMaune.com.