NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have announced their tour with a stop in the Little Rock metro in January.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will bring “The Last Encores” tour to the Simmons Bank Arena Jan. 27, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49 to $129.

The band has created several hits including “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Since forming, the Jersey Boys have charted 71 hits with eight songs being number-one hits.

Arena officials have also announced other concert shows this year, including Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Air Supply and Stevie Nicks.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.