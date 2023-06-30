BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FORMAT three-day festival is moving from the 250 acres of forest land to The Momentary.

The 2023 festival will still have the feature line-up of Alanis Morisette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Jamie XX and much more.

The announcement also states that talent from across Arkansas will take the stage as a part of their commitment to support local talent. Nine musicians were added: DJ Afrosia, Yuni Wa, Modeling, The Misdemeanors, King Cabbage Brass Band, Lesly Reynaga, Pura Coco, Jordan Occasionally and Ehule.

The Bentonville music, art and technology festival will be hosting the “full-sensory” experience from Sept. 22-24.

More information about the changes can be found online.